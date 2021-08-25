Pop’s Nightclub now asking for proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

SAUGET, Ill. – Beginning Wednesday, Pop’s Nightclub will require concertgoers to either show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test.

The beloved Metro East entertainment venue put out a statement on Facebook Tuesday evening explaining its new COVID safety policy.

“Simply put, artists (especially openers) can’t survive missing out on 14 days of pay. Venues can’t survive spending marketing budgets only to lose the show due to outbreak,” the statement says. “Venues/artist are already struggling to fill jobs and we can’t afford to lose work for our current employees.”

Pop’s management says they realize mitigation efforts like vaccination and masking will reduce the possibility of cancelations.

Pop’s is offering customers until Oct. 20 to show proof of getting at least one dose of the COVID vaccine; after that, it’s fully vaccinated only. However, people who opt not to get vaccinated can still enter the venue if they have a negative COVID test result within 72 hours of scheduled showtime.

Refunds will be available through Sept. 6.