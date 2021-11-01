Pop’s shooting – Two charged in weekend homicide

SAUGET, Ill. – Two people have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting outside a popular nightclub in the Metro East.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Saturday morning at the request of the Sauget Police Department.

The shooting happened outside Pop’s Nightclub & Concert Venue just after 8 a.m.

The victim, later identified as 30-year-old Dean Ebert, was standing in the parking lot outside Pop’s when he was struck. Ebert was pronounced dead at the scene.

Major Case Squad detectives eventually identified two suspects – 27-year-old Deondra Canaday and 32-year-old Tashayule Armstrong, both of St. Louis.

Canaday was arrested and remains in custody at St. Clair County Jail. Armstrong is not in police custody. Investigators determined the shooting happened as a result of a disturbance or argument between Canaday and Armstrong.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Canaday with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Armstrong was charged with murder/other forcible felony, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful of a weapon.

Anyone with information on Armstrong’s whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.