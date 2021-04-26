Portable projectors now available at some St. Louis County Library locations

CLAYTON, Mo. – You can use your library card to check out more than books. Now, you can check out a portable projector from St. Louis County Library locations.
They’re available just in time for the nice weather. You can use it to project movies outdoors.
The ViewSonic M series projector comes with everything you need to hook it up to a laptop, BlueRay player, or smart TV device. That includes a HDMI cable, USB connector, protective sleeve, and more.
Don’t need a projector? Well, the St. Louis County Library also has musical instruments, telescopes, and science kits for kids.
The projectors are available at the following locations:
- Bridgeton Trails
- Cliff Cave
- Daniel Boone
- Headquarters
- Florissant Valley
- Grand Glaize
- Grant’s View
- Mid-County
- Meramec Valley
- Natural Bridge
- Prairie Commons
- Rock Road
- Sachs
- Thornhill
- Weber Road