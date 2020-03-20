Positive cases of coronavirus in Missouri jump overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The state of Missouri has released the latest coronavirus numbers. It appears that there has been a jump in the total amount of cases. There were 28 cases in the state Thursday evening. Missouri is now reporting a total of 47 confirmed cases. With St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and others reporting more positive results last night.

The Missouri Department of Health says:

Labs are required by the Missouri Code of State Regulations to immediately report positive COVID-19 test results. It is important to note that results received from these labs are from patient samples taken over a period of time due to potential testing backlogs. As commercial labs increase their capacity for testing, we will continue to receive results from them requiring immediate verification of patient data for each result. Prompt efforts to protect the public’s health depends on this verification. Patient data from commercial labs is preliminary and subject to change following initial public health involvement. Missouri Department of Health

Confirmed cases in Missouri: 47

Patients Tested at Missouri State Public Health Laboratory and CDC*

Negative 369 Deaths 1 (Boone County) Positive 26 Total Patients Tested 395

Cases by County**

County Positive by State Public Health Laboratory Positive by Commercial or Other Laboratory Boone 1 2 Cass 2 1 Christian 2 Cole 2 Greene 6 Henry 1 Jackson 1 2 Kansas City 7 Pulaski 1 Scott 1 St. Charles 1 St. Louis City 3 2 St. Louis County 7 2 TBD 3