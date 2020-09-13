Positive cases of COVID-19 found inside Harry S. Truman State Office Building

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Twelve people who work in offices inside the Harry S. Truman State Office Building across the street from the Missouri State Capitol tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

Later that day DHSS and SEMA began testing employees in the building. The Missouri Office of Administration said 12 tests came back positive out of over 100. SEMA is continuing to conduct tests into Monday, September 14.

Officials said, “no employees were in direct contact with the general public.”

“Working with the Cole County Health Department, information at this time does not indicate any evidence of increased risk of infection to the public interfacing with employees at Truman Building and we will continue to test other employees and provide updates from our contact tracing and testing,” Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Dr. Randall Willaims said.

Monday SEMA “will be screening all individuals as they come into the building.” They will also have temperature checks and masks for people. The building will be temporarily closed to the public. If possible, employees will work remotely.

The affected areas of the Truman Building have been cleaned.

The Missouri Office of Administration said the public should wear a mask if they have business to take care of inside the Truman Building.