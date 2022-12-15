COLLINSVILLE, Ill — Collinsville police are on the scene on Beltline Road. On the right lane of overpass 55 northbound, there looks to be some cracking or a hole in the bridge.

One lane is now closed on 55 northbound right before mile marker 11 on the overpass that crosses Beltline Road. So just be prepared if you’re driving north on 55, and if you’re in Collinsville and use Beltline Road, keep an eye on it to make sure it doesn’t close.

Right now, both lanes are open, but there appear to be some concrete issues on the overpass.