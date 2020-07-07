Possible explosion may be to blame for North County house fire

ST. LOUIS – Several agencies are investigating after an explosion may be to blame for a house fire in North St. Louis County.

Metro North Fire officials say they arrived to the scene on Baron Drive near Duchess and found heavy smoke. The call came in around 8:15 a.m. for a possible explosion.

Utility companies were on the scene to check the vacant property.

A neighboring home did have some damage to the roof.

A mobile canteen was set up to help the firefighters stay hydrated out in the heat. No one was injured.