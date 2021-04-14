Possible public safety partnership could save Warson Woods $2 million

WARSON WOODS, Mo. – The City of Warson Woods could save at least $2 million in the next decade by having its police department team up with Glendale.

Residents of the City of Warson Woods are having a town hall meeting tonight to discuss the measure. The proposal is called a public safety partnership.

The town hall meeting will be both virtual and in person. All in-person slots are filled but people can still join virtually to learn more about this proposal.

In an outline of the plan, city leaders bring up the fact that they’ve already created several partnerships with the fire department and the court administration. If the police departments were to join forces, Glendale would hire five existing Warson Woods police officers. Warson Woods would get the same 24/7 police coverage at Glendale and there would be more officers on duty patrolling Warson Woods.

In the plan’s layout, the police departments would have the same policies and procedures, train together as one, and allow the community to keep a small-town feel that many enjoy. They are calling it a win-win situation.

The town hall meeting happens Wednesday, April 14 at 7:00 p.m.

The Zoom details are below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/567813707

567 813 707