Possible tornado near Cape Girardeau

ALLENVILLE, Mo.– There are reports of a confirmed tornado southwest of Cape Girardeau in Allenville, Mo.
Reed Timmer with Accuweather is tweeting that based on the radar, it is heading toward Chaffee, Mo.
There is a tornado warning for northern Scott County until 2:15 PM CT. Chaffee is in that area.
A tornado warning has been issued for Shelby and Christian Counties in Illinois. Radar indicates that a tornado may have touched down there too.
This is a developing story and we will update it as new details become available.