Post-Dispatch profile on Jasmine Huda explores her unusual path to television

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Post-Dispatch is featuring many local television news anchors, meteorologists, and reporters in a series of reports on their website and in print. The latest broadcaster to make the list is FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda.

You may have seen Jasmine on television or read her bio on FOX2Now.com but this profile offers much more than her resume and a list of her latest reports. It goes all the way back to high school and what motivated Jasmine to go into journalism.

Most broadcast television reporters hop from small market to larger markets. Jasmine’s path started at the top with a post at National Public Radio and then FOX News.

A presentation about physics at Ladue Horton Watkins High School got rave reviews from her teacher. It wasn’t the content in the report getting the praise. It was a dynamic video presentation.

Huda was also a part of her high school’s debate team. One of her favorite events was “radio news speaking.” She researched why people emphasized words and storytelling. She won the state championship in her senior year.

Huda studied political science at the University of Michigan. She excelled during the first two years but was searching for something more by her junior year. The university did not have a broadcast news department. So, she reached out to the local National Public Radio affiliate for an internship and she got the job.

After college, she got another internship at the National Public Radio’s headquarters in Washington DC. That eventually led to a job at FOX News.

Huda eventually moved back to Missouri where she found an on-air position at a television station in Springfield, Missouri. That let to several on-air opportunities in St. Louis where you can see her today.

There is obviously much more to this story. Read all of the details and see the pictures and videos from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at STLToday.com.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News