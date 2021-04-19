Post-Dispatch profile on Jasmine Huda explores her unusual path to television

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Post-Dispatch is featuring many local television news anchors, meteorologists, and reporters in a series of reports on their website and in print. The latest broadcaster to make the list is FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda.

You may have seen Jasmine on television or read her bio on FOX2Now.com but this profile offers much more than her resume and a list of her latest reports. It goes all the way back to high school and what motivated Jasmine to go into journalism.

Most broadcast television reporters hop from small market to larger markets. Jasmine’s path started at the top with a post at National Public Radio and then FOX News.

Love what I do, love where I am – even if it means I can’t see 👓 the teleprompter sometimes. Thanks @stltoday for the spotlight and to the genius who came up with strong-prescription contact lenses. pic.twitter.com/Wary3gUMiI — Jasmine Huda (@jhuda) April 18, 2021

A presentation about physics at Ladue Horton Watkins High School got rave reviews from her teacher. It wasn’t the content in the report getting the praise. It was a dynamic video presentation.

Huda was also a part of her high school’s debate team. One of her favorite events was “radio news speaking.” She researched why people emphasized words and storytelling. She won the state championship in her senior year.

Huda studied political science at the University of Michigan. She excelled during the first two years but was searching for something more by her junior year. The university did not have a broadcast news department. So, she reached out to the local National Public Radio affiliate for an internship and she got the job.

After college, she got another internship at the National Public Radio’s headquarters in Washington DC. That eventually led to a job at FOX News.

At my folks’ house, and stumbled upon my first demo reel. Put it together during my days as an associate booker / producer at @FoxNews DC Bureau. Pkgs about Condoleeza Rice, then-President Bush… and Roberts? I don’t remember. pic.twitter.com/r8SHFffaFB — Jasmine Huda (@jhuda) April 14, 2021

Huda eventually moved back to Missouri where she found an on-air position at a television station in Springfield, Missouri. That let to several on-air opportunities in St. Louis where you can see her today.

There is obviously much more to this story. Read all of the details and see the pictures and videos from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at STLToday.com.