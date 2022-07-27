ST. LOUIS – The United States Post Office located on Market Street in St. Louis is experiencing challenges Wednesday following a fire and flooding early Tuesday morning.

ST. LOUIS Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said the department was first called to the main post office at 1720 Market Street at about 3 a.m. Tuesday for an electrical issue in the second sub-basement. There was a lot of smoke in the basement. Flooding conditions contributed to the issues at the post office.

USPS spokesperson Mark Inglett said on Wednesday that “flooding conditions presented some challenges for us, and we are reallocating resources, making every effort to provide delivery, however the safety of our employees is a top priority.”

A quick Google Maps search of the post office Wednesday shows that it is “temporarily closed.”