Potosi officer injured after patrol vehicle rammed; search for suspect

POTOSI, Mo.– The Potosi Police Department needs help tracking down the owner of a vehicle that rammed a patrol car last night.

Potosi police say it happened when an officer tried to stop a dark colored Jeep Liberty for a traffic violation. Police say the vehicle didn’t stop and continued onto Highway E.

Police say after a short distance, the vehicle stopped. Then, as the officer was calling out to the suspect and about to get out of his vehicle, the suspect put the Jeep Liberty in reverse and rammed the patrol car. It did enough damage the patrol car is disabled.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital this morning.

Police don’t have the best images of the suspect’s vehicle but says it does have a spare tire holder on the back but no spare tire. The vehicle will have heavy damage on the back.

If you believe you have seen this vehicle or know of anyone that drives a vehicle like this please contact the Potosi Police Department. 573-438-0040