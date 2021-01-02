Potosi teacher who fought COVID-19 dies suddenly

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The Potosi School district is mourning the loss of a teacher who passed away on New Year’s Eve.

In a letter to the district community on Facebook posted Friday, Superintendent Alex McCaul said Trojan Intermediate School teacher Deidre Moyers died suddenly on Thursday.

The statement does not indicate a specific cause of death, but Moyers’ church posted on Facebook last month that she had been “battling Covid and the after-effects for quite a while.”

The superintendent’s letter said Moyers “had an enormous passion for her students to succeed, which was demonstrated in her teaching on a daily basis.”

Moyers would be at least the district’s second teacher to pass away due to COVID-19. In September, AshLee DeMarinis, a middle school teacher died at the age of 34.

The district said it would have counselors and administrators available to talk with grieving students and staff.