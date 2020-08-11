Power in Missouri knocked out by powerful storms won’t be fully restored today, Ameren says

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Thousands of residents in the St. Louis area are without power Tuesday morning after powerful storms ripped through our region.

7:00 a.m. update: More than 29,000 people across the Missouri area are without power, according to Ameren’s Missouri Outage Map.

Ameren officials are asking that residents stay at home if possible and avoid unnecessary travel while crews clean up damage from the storm.

6:00 a.m. update: More than 31,000 people across the Missouri area are without power, according to Amenem Missouri Outage Map.

Dozens of tree limbs had been downed across the St. Charles area. City crews were out clearing trees from public streets. Fox 2 viewer Casey Knight sent us this picture from the area of North Kingshighway and Elm where you can see a tree was snapped during the storm falling on a roof.

Check the outage map here: www.outagemap.ameren.com

Exclusive Phone Interview with Ameren Missouri V.P of Operations

