Power washing company cleaning school playgrounds for free

CHESTERFIELD, Mo - A St Louis area business is offering to clean playgrounds in the Parkway School District for free due to the coronavirus concerns. Power Washing PRO STL owners are providing free cleaning of playground equipment to 30 schools in the district this weekend. The company specializes in all exterior cleaning and well as restoration work.

The Parkway School District along with all schools in Missouri are temporally closed and with the St Louis region to enact a "stay-at-home" order to stop the spread of Covid- 19 starting Monday, the playgrounds will be ready when the order is lifted.” With all the kids being off school this is a good time to go out give back to the community, “said Brian Gaultney.

The company says the majority of the chemicals used to help kill germs and combat the spread of Covid -19 are what they often use. That's why it is extending services to schools. “When school got out, we started researching the virus and realized some of the products for cleaning it were sodium chloride and since we owned a power washing business we had gallons of it,” said Robert Wiechel.

The company says that everyone has a role to play and by cleaning the playground equipment parents can feel comfortable.