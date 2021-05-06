POWERplex hiring event workers ahead of busy summer

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – The POWERplex has an exciting summer planned, and they are looking to hire for a number of positions.

The Drive-In kicks off Thursday, May 6 with Casting Crowns performing. Throughout the summer the Drive-In will host movies and concerts. High school graduations will also take place every weekend throughout the summer.

The POWERplex is hiring for the following positions, ticket takers, parking lot attendants, bartenders, housekeepers, and more. Most of these jobs will transition into year-round work inside the five major sports venues opening up at the POWERplex in 2022.

People can email ApplyNow@powerplexstl.com to learn about the job openings.

The Donut Rush is a St. Louis donut shop that will be one of the vendors during the events at the POWERplex.

They are made fresh to order. Owner Jyhni Smith’s favorite item are their mini donuts. They are also looking to hire. Go to their Instagram @thedonutrushstl or email them at donutrushstl@gmail.com to learn more about the open positions.