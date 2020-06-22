Precautionary boil order issued for parts of North St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Missouri American Water has issued a precautionary boil order for parts of north St. Louis County. The order was issued due to a 36-inch water main break that caused water pressure to drop.

The company expects to have the water main repaired soon.

Water quality testing will be done for 48-hours after the main is repaired to ensure the water is clean of contaminates.

Residents are being asked to boil water to be used for cooking and drinking for 3 minutes.

The areas affected are: Maryland Heights, Bridgeton, Unincorporated St Louis, Overland, Vinita Park, Normandy, Charlack, Hanley Hills, Pagedale, Greendale, Bellerieve, Pasadena Hills, Berkely, Woodson Terrace, Edmunson, Breckenridge Hill, St. Ann.

The general boundaries are South of I-70, East of 270, North of Olive to Lindbergh and North of Page, and West of Sutter Avenue and West of Lucas and Hunt.

For updates on the precautionary boil order click here.