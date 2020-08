MICHIGAN- An animal shelter in Saginaw County captured these adorable images of an adorable pooch who is expecting puppies later this month.

Saginaw County Animal Care and Control did a full photoshoot for the mom to be. Jazz was draped in flowers and got full royalty treatment.

They’re trying to get the word out early, so when jazz has her puppies they can all find forever homes.

The sign in the photos says “Puppies coming soon August 2020.”