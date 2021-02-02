Preparation continues for mass vaccination site at Flo Valley Community College

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Community College campus at Florissant Valley will be the first mass vaccination site in the area. Appointments will be required.

Vaccinations may begin as soon as next week. The pace of vaccine distribution depends a lot on supply. There are not a lot of vaccines to go around right now.

St. Louis County Department of Public Health said the majority of people who have pre-registered fall into the 1B Tier 2 category which includes those 65 and older and adults 18-65 with high-risk medical conditions.

You can pre-register through STLCorona.com. You can also email dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com to sign up. Call 314-615-2660 to help make a registration if you do not have a computer.

The pre-registration process allows for people to be contacted quickly when there is a supply of COVID vaccine and when it is a particular person’s turn to receive the vaccine.