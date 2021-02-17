Prepare for another round of snow Wednesday, 1 to 2 inches of accumulation

ST. LOUIS – A burst of snow is likely Wednesday between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.
Accumulations will run in the 1 to 2-inch range across the metro area with lighter snow northeast of St. Louis and slightly higher amounts to the southwest. Patchy flurries and light snow will continue into the afternoon and Wednesday night will have little if any additional accumulation. Temperatures will warm to near 20 Wednesday afternoon and then drop into the teens at night.
Thursday and Friday will bring a fair amount of clouds mixed with occasional sun and temperatures in the 20s. We will finally warm above freezing this weekend with a chance for some light rain Sunday afternoon.