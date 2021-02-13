Preparing your car for the bitter cold

ST. LOUIS – Is your vehicle ready for the bitter cold? It’s what many folks are wondering. Will the car start during the next few days? Will it keep running?

At Jammin’ J Auto & Tire on Page Avenue in north county, they expect battery sales which are already high to soar when temperatures drop.

“The batteries get cooked in the summer and when the super cold temperatures hit then we have the battery won’t have enough amperage to turn the starter motor over and the car won’t start,” Owner Doug Jacquot said.

He said many auto part stores will check your battery’s life for free.

If your anti-freeze is going from new and clear to old and dark, you should be concerned, it may not freeze but the expert says it starts turning acidic.

Doug Jacquot added, “It will literally eat the inside of the engine and makes things decay and deteriorate on the inside.”

In the days ahead, AAA will have more operators answering calls from drivers who need roadside assistance.

“When it comes to our emergency road side, tow operators will be fully staffed and we have extra on hand if there is the increased calls from the snow and ice we’re supposed to get,” AAA spokesman Nick Chabarria said

At Jammin J Auto and Tire, they give another reminder: be careful with your door handles in the cold.

“They’re brittle plastic they can break off in your hand,” Jacquot said.

If your wipers and car windows are frozen and don’t work, then don’t try to use them.

The motors and gears that power them can break and cost you hundreds of dollars.

“You have to take the car apart to get in there, 4, 5,6, eight hundred,” Jacquot said.

He said cold breaks cars.

