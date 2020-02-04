Preschool teacher, rape crisis counselor among 14 arrested in Ohio sex predator sting

The suspects, who range in age from 20 to 73, are from areas including Wooster, Newcomerstown, Canton, Cleveland, Barberton, Akron, Massillon, Cleveland Heights, Stow, North Canton and Orrville.
They are accused of soliciting law enforcement officers posing as 15-year-old males and females.
Charges range from unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile. In one case, Jonathan Settle, 24, of Orrville, is charged with possession of criminal tools, in possession of condoms and lubricant at the time of his arrest.