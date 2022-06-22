ST. LOUIS – President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to implement a three-month federal gas tax holiday.

The White House released a statement Wednesday morning with the legislative action the president would like to see in order to lower the price of gas. He’s asking Congress to remove the federal fuel tax through September without taking away any money from the highway trust fund. Removing the federal gas tax would lower prices by 18.3 cents per gallon of regular gas and 24.3 cents for diesel fuel.

The president is also asking states to also remove their gas taxes. Missouri already offered a gas tax refund on the 2.5 cents per gallon increase that started in October and increased again by an additional 2.5 cents on July 1.

Illinois delayed its next gas tax hike to July 1 in 2019. Governor J.B. Pritzker increased the Illinois gas tax from 19 cents per gallon to 38 cents. This means in 2023 there will be two gas tax increases, upping Illinois’ excise tax to 45.2 cents per gallon. Illinois has the second-highest gas prices in the country.