WASHINGTON, D.C. – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson was invited to the White House for a meeting with President Trump about reopening the schools in the fall.

After Gov. Parson wrapped up his comments about why he thinks children should head back to school this fall, the President asked him a question.

Trump: “You won’t be changing the name St. Louis, will you?”

Parson: “No, we will not be doing that.”

Trump: “Thank you, thank you, that is very important.”