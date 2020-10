President Donald Trump wears a face mask as he visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, July 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump is reportedly doing “very well” after being hospitalized Friday and begins treatment for COVID infection.

According to the president’s Physician’s Assistant, Sean Conley, Trump “is doing very well.

Once arriving at the Walter Reed Medical Center and receiving a consultation, it was determined that the president is “not requiring any supplemental oxygen.”

Conley said they have decided to start Remdesivir therapy where he has received his first dose.