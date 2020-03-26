Number of coronavirus cases jump to 2,538 in Illinois; President Trump declares major disaster

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – The Illinois Department of Health announced today there are 2,538 coronavirus cases in the state. That is 673 new cases in a day. There are also 26 deaths. The victims include a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 90s.

State officials say approximately 87% of fatalities are among patients 60 years of age and older. There are 37 counties reporting cases. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

Governor Pritzker also announced the launch of the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund. It’s a statewide fundraising effort to support the nonprofits groups who have been helping serve those impacted by the pandemic. The United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations are partnering with the state for the fund.

Today’s update comes shortly after President Donald Trump declared a major disaster exists in the state. President Trump has ordered federal assistance to supplement the recovery efforts in the state due to coronavirus.



Thursday morning, Chicago officials ordered the city’s lakefront trails and nearby parks shut down, hours after Mayor Lori Lightfoot threatened to close the popular spaces if people would not stop crowding the areas.