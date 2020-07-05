President Trump honors retired Police Chief David Dorn

WASHINGTON – President Trump celebrated the Fourth of July with his second “Salute to America” event where he honored retired Moline Acres Police Chief David Dorn.

The president delivered a speech from the White House lawn in which he addressed Dorn’s family. Dorn retired as a Captain with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in 2007. One year later he started working as the Moline Acres Police Chief and retired from there in 2014.

Dorn was murdered by looters in early June.

“We are especially moved to be joined by the family of a great man, fallen officer, David Dorn,” Trump said. “To David’s great family, I want to thank you very much. The American people will always support the courageous men and women of law enforcement and nobody, nobody, embodies that better than David.”