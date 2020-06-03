President Trump tweets respect for retired officer Dave Dorn after killing by a looter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A retired St. Louis Officer was shot and killed by a looter while working as a security guard at a pawn shop in St. Louis Tuesday night. The president of the United States shared his respect for the former officer.

Dave Dorn was 77-years-old. He was a captain in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department after serving for 38-years.

President Trump tweeted Tuesday:

“Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you!”

Police say he had suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. Chief Hayden said investigators have made no arrests and have not identified a suspect.

“Dave Dorn was a great man. He was fair; the sharpest, cleanest guy,” Ellison said. “He came out of the car; his presence was well-known and observed. He meant business when it was time for business.”

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.

