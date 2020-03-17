Presidential primary in Illinois go on as planned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL. - While Ohio has postponed its primary, the polls in Illinois are open despite concerns about the coronavirus.

Residents and poll workers at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fairview Heights took extra precautions with items to combat the coronavirus here including disinfectant wipes and spray.

Governor Pritzker stated that the primary will continue as planned with extra care taken to keep conditions healthy and safe at the polls while other large gatherings are still heavily discouraged.

Mike Todd an election volunteer and the head custodian at the church explained how much sanitizing was done in preparation for Tuesday.

The polls stay open until 7:00 p.m.