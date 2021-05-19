Robbery may be motive in murders of St. Louis County doctor and a 70-year-old woman

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis and the University Police Department held a press conference to ask the public for help to solve two recent murders that may be connected. Barbara Goodkin, 70, and Dr. Sergei Zacharev, 58, were both killed in separate locations Saturday. A reward to help catch the killer has grown to $30,000.

Investigators do not yet have a definitive motive. But, they believe that robbery may be a part of the reason for the murders. There are 36 detectives working on this case from the Major Case Squad and the Brentwood Police Department.

Goodkin and Zacharev did not know each other, according to police. They seem to have been killed by a person using the same weapon who was traveling in a silver vehicle. There may have been more than one person in the vehicle.

Police need help to find the suspect or suspects. They are asking the public for tips, for help to identify the suspect’s vehicle, and to share video from surveillance cameras. They are looking for video from Ring cameras, dash cameras, and more home video devices.

Suspect Vehicle

Video from around the area of Delmar and 170 would be especially helpful to share with investigators. They are also looking for footage near the Bonefish Grill near I-64 and Brentwood.

Investigators are looking for someone traveling in a silver vehicle. Investigators released surveillance video of a potential suspect vehicle: a silver/metallic compact SUV near the scene of the shooting in University City.

Goodkin was driving with her husband at around 11:00 pm Saturday. They heard gunshots in the 8200 block of Delmar. Both people in the car were shot. Barbara Goodkin died at the hospital the following day.

University City Commander Fredrick Lemons said Mr. Goodkin was saved by his cell phone. He took a bullet to the chest but will be OK. He is no longer in the hospital and has returned home.

The second shooting happened in the parking lot of the Drury Inn and Bonefish Grill. Police responded at around 11:45 am and found Dr. Zacharev shot to death.

Investigators say that there is a ballistics match from the two shootings. The crime scenes are about two miles from each other.

Alexander Kourbatov, Dr. Zacharev’s attorney and long-time friend, has shed new information on the night his friend was killed.

According to Kourbatov, Zacharev had taken an Uber ride from St. Louis-Lambert International Airport to the Bonefish Grill on Eager Road in Brentwood. Zacharev had just returned from Miami, Florida, he said.

Zacharev had come to the St. Louis area from Minsk, Belarus, about 30 years ago, according to Kourbatov. He had been an anesthesiologist at DePaul Hospital. He was employed at Christian Hospital in north St. Louis County when he was killed.

The Major Case Squad and the University City Police Department are conducting a joint investigation and are requesting anyone with information about these incidents to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 (ext. 8010), the Brentwood Police Department at 314-963-6708, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). You do not have to leave your name to get the reward.