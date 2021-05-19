Robbery may be motive in murders of St. Louis County doctor and a 70-year-old woman

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis and the University Police Department held a press conference to ask the public for help to solve two recent murders that may be connected. Barbara Goodkin, 70, and Dr. Sergei Zacharev, 58, were both killed in separate locations Saturday. A reward to help catch the killer has grown to $30,000.

Investigators do not yet have a definitive motive. But, they believe that robbery may be a part of the reason for the murders. There are 36 detectives working on this case from the Major Case Squad and the Brentwood Police Department.

Goodkin and Zacharev did not know each other, according to police. They seem to have been killed by a person using the same weapon who was traveling in a silver vehicle. There may have been more than one person in the vehicle.

Police need help to find the suspect or suspects. They are asking the public for tips, for help to identify the suspect’s vehicle, and to share video from surveillance cameras. They are looking for video from Ring cameras, dash cameras, and more home video devices.

Suspect Vehicle

Video from around the area of Delmar and 170 would be especially helpful to share with investigators. They are also looking for footage near the Bonefish Grill near I-64 and Brentwood.

Investigators are looking for someone traveling in a silver vehicle. Investigators released surveillance video of a potential suspect vehicle: a silver/metallic compact SUV near the scene of the shooting in University City.

Goodkin was driving with her husband at around 11:00 pm Saturday. They heard gunshots in the 8200 block of Delmar. Both people in the car were shot. Barbara Goodkin died at the hospital the following day.

University City Commander Fredrick Lemons said Mr. Goodkin was saved by his cell phone. He took a bullet to the chest but will be OK. He is no longer in the hospital and has returned home.

The second shooting happened in the parking lot of the Drury Inn and Bonefish Grill. Police responded at around 11:45 am and found Dr. Zacharev shot to death.

Investigators say that there is a ballistics match from the two shootings. The crime scenes are about two miles from each other.

Alexander Kourbatov, Dr. Zacharev’s attorney and long-time friend, has shed new information on the night his friend was killed.

According to Kourbatov, Zacharev had taken an Uber ride from St. Louis-Lambert International Airport to the Bonefish Grill on Eager Road in Brentwood. Zacharev had just returned from Miami, Florida, he said.

Zacharev had come to the St. Louis area from Minsk, Belarus, about 30 years ago, according to Kourbatov. He had been an anesthesiologist at DePaul Hospital. He was employed at Christian Hospital in north St. Louis County when he was killed.

The Major Case Squad and the University City Police Department are conducting a joint investigation and are requesting anyone with information about these incidents to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 (ext. 8010), the Brentwood Police Department at 314-963-6708, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). You do not have to leave your name to get the reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News