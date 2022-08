ST. LOUIS – Our Thanksgiving dinners could cost more this year.

That is because of inflation and the Bird Flu. A commodities expert believes turkeys will be in short supply because of bird flu and the turkeys that are at the store will cost more.

Production could drop 4.3% from last year and 8-16 pound turkeys could cost 23% more.

Corn, soybean meal, and diesel fuel for transporting birds are also more expensive.