Pride ‘Care-A-Van’ parade rolls through St. Louis streets Sunday

ST. LOUIS – June is Pride Month, and if you were in St. Louis City you may have seen the Pride Care-A-Van. Members and allies of the LGBTQ community decorated their vehicles and drove through the streets of the city.
The parade started at Fountain Park located at Fountain Avenue and North Euclid Avenue. It then traveled south past the Missouri Botanical Garden and Tower Grove Park all the way to Grand Boulevard at Potomac Street.
It then traveled east on Cherokee Street until Lemp Avenue. The parade then traveled north to Soulard Park, around Lafayette Park, and then continued traveling north on Tucker Boulevard.
Once the parade reached Washington Avenue, it traveled west and passed Pappy’s Smokehouse, Urban Chestnut, The Best Steak House, and Saint Louis University. The parade traveled west on Lindell Boulevard until it reached Euclid Avenue and went north to Fountain Avenue Park again.
People were able to follow along with the parade route through an interactive map.