Pride St. Louis releases list of online entertainment for Virtual PrideFest 2020

ST. LOUIS – Pride St. Louis will be all online this year and the Virtual PrideFest 2020 will have some notable performers.

The event will be online Saturday, August 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Some of the artists performing are Ava Max, Betty Who, Kim Petras, DJ group Loud Luxury, Chloe X Halle, CHEL, One Way Traffic, Theresa Payne, Tre G, Paige Alyssa, and Glimmer.

Comedians Dana Goldberg and Jessica Kirson will also be making appearances.

Drag queen Dieta Pepsi will be interviewed during the online event and there will be drag performances by The Divas of the Grove and members of the cast at the Gray Fox and Bastille.

To learn more click here.