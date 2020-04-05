Priests hold special blessing in Florissant for Palm Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A special blessing took place in Florissant Sunday morning.

Sunday is a special day for Christians. Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week which leads up to Easter, ending Lent.

Two priests at Sacred Heart Catholic Church gave a special blessing asking for God to watch over and protect them during this time.

The priests left the church at 9:50 a.m. carrying a host. They made their way through Florissant with a police escort.

People were invited to watch along the way while keeping a distance of six feet from each other. Mayor Tim Lowery approved the special event.

Sacred Heart has live streams of mass every day through Holy Week. You can find the schedule here.