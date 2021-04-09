Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99

FILE – In this June 2, 1953 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the Queen’s coronation at Westminster Abbey. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99. (AP Photo/Leslie Priest, File)

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99.  

Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the Royal Family wrote in a statement. “Further announcements will (be) made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. He retired from public engagements in 2017 after carrying out more than 20,000 of them.

Philip was a member of the Greek royal family and was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921.

He was an avid sportsman who loved country pursuits.

He had four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

