Prisons in Farmington and Vandalia report COVID-19 outbreaks

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – Prisons in Farmington and Vandalia both report an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The Farmington correctional center reports 240 prisoners and 18 staff members have tested positive. That’s a huge jump from last Friday when the prison reported 25 inmates and 15 employees had COVID-19.

The Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Vandalia reports 180 inmates and two staff have tested positive. That’s up from last Friday when just eight prisoners and two staff were positive.