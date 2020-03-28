Gov. Pritzker announces first known infant death in Illinois from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday the death of an infant younger than one year in Chicago who tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us.”

Saturday, IDPH reported 465 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 13 new deaths.

– Cook County: infant, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 70s, female 80s, male 80s

– McHenry County: male 50s

– Kane County: 2 males 70s

– Lake County: female 90s

– Will County: female 90s

Carroll, Fayette, and Macon counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,491 cases, including 47 deaths, in 43 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.