Pritzker announces rent support and business relief fund

CHICAGO – Illinoisans struggling to pay mortgages and rent and small businesses, all impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, will have access to $900 million in grants.

State officials say $150 million of the funds will be available for emergency rental assistance, with the same amount for mortgage assistance, beginning in August. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said nearly one in three Illinois adults have either missed last month’s rent or mortgage payment or are worried about their ability to pay next month’s rent.

The governor also announced the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity next month will begin distributing the first $60 million installments of Business Interruption Grants, which are funded by the federal CARES Act.