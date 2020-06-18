Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 909 deaths/ 16,625 cases IL: 6,485 deaths/ 134,185 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Pritzker announces rent support and business relief fund

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Illinoisans struggling to pay mortgages and rent and small businesses, all impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, will have access to $900 million in grants.

State officials say $150 million of the funds will be available for emergency rental assistance, with the same amount for mortgage assistance, beginning in August. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said nearly one in three Illinois adults have either missed last month’s rent or mortgage payment or are worried about their ability to pay next month’s rent.

The governor also announced the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity next month will begin distributing the first $60 million installments of Business Interruption Grants, which are funded by the federal CARES Act.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News