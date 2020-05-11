Pritzker defends extended order, faces salon owner lawsuit

SHREVEPORT, LA - These days, you don't walk out of the house without a face mask. Sort of like wearing pants, it's become a part of our wardrobe.

Ted White lives in Shreveport and makes ear savers from his 3D printers. You wear it on the back of your head and attach the straps of your mask to it. Ear savers gives some relief to your ears if you have to wear a mask all day.