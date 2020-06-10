Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 819 deaths/ 14,734 cases IL: 6,095 deaths/ 129,837 cases.
Pritzker signs $43B Illinois budget reliant on federal loan

The Illinois State Capitol Building in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.  – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed state budget heavily reliant on borrowing because of revenue lost to COVID-19 restrictions on commercial and social interaction. But even short of revenue, Democrats who control the General Assembly sent the Democratic governor a $42.9 billion spending plan, 7.5% larger than the current year’s outlay. It takes effect July 1.

The legislation allows the state to borrow up to $5 billion from a federal COVID-19 relief fund and also relies on billions of dollars more in hoped-for federal assistance. Republicans wanted spending cuts, but Democrats said balancing the budget with cuts would be too drastic.

