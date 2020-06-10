Pritzker signs $43B Illinois budget reliant on federal loan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed state budget heavily reliant on borrowing because of revenue lost to COVID-19 restrictions on commercial and social interaction. But even short of revenue, Democrats who control the General Assembly sent the Democratic governor a $42.9 billion spending plan, 7.5% larger than the current year’s outlay. It takes effect July 1.

The legislation allows the state to borrow up to $5 billion from a federal COVID-19 relief fund and also relies on billions of dollars more in hoped-for federal assistance. Republicans wanted spending cuts, but Democrats said balancing the budget with cuts would be too drastic.