Watch: Pritzker holds COVID briefing; restaurant restrictions expected to be addressed

CHICAGO —Governor JB Pritzker will hold a news conference Friday with an update on COVID-19 in Illinois.

Pritzker is expected to comment on reopening restaurants and the possibility of easing some of the restrictions.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday she had a planned meeting with Pritzker and is “very very focused on getting our restaurants to reopen.”

“The various criteria the state has set, we are meeting most of those,” she said.

A recent survey from the Illinois Restaurant Association reveals 20% of owners say they will go out of business in several months if a partial reopening doesn’t happen soon. That represents 120,000 employees statewide.

Already, many of them have gone out of business. Since Pritzker ordered indoor dining shut down in late November, those still in operation have been surviving on just takeout and delivery.

In a statement issued Thursday, the restaurant association called on the governor to, “immediately allow for safe and limited indoor dining operations.”

Friday, Illinois announced 6.642 new confirmed and confirmed probable cases of COVID-19 including 123 additional deaths. The state is now reporting 1,059,324 cases, including 18,049 deaths.