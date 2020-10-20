Prize claimed: $6.9 million lottery ticket sold at Wentzville Schnucks

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Lottery announced a woman has claimed the $6.9 million lottery prize from the Oct. 7 drawing.
A spokesperson from the Missouri Lottery says Linda Barker of Wentzville confirmed she had a lottery ticket with the matching numbers and claimed her prize.
Barker is the second player to become a Missouri Lottery-made millionaire by winning a Lotto jackpot in 2020, and the 261st since 1986.
The ticket was purchased from a Wentzville Schnucks and the winning combination was 3,5,13,36,41, and 42.
All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of more than $600 by appointment only and in cooperation with local health orders.
Latest headlines:
- Sam Page and St. Louis County Council remain at odds over COVID response
- Clayton fire badge lost in Florida made it’s way back home
- Last Republican congressional stronghold in SoCal now a toss-up
- As Illinois COVID cases rise, local businesses worry about restrictions
- As Senate weighs COVID-19 relief, AP reports White House tried to control CDC pandemic messaging