Prize claimed: $6.9 million lottery ticket sold at Wentzville Schnucks

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Lottery announced a woman has claimed the $6.9 million lottery prize from the Oct. 7 drawing.

A spokesperson from the Missouri Lottery says Linda Barker of Wentzville confirmed she had a lottery ticket with the matching numbers and claimed her prize.

Barker is the second player to become a Missouri Lottery-made millionaire by winning a Lotto jackpot in 2020, and the 261st since 1986.

The ticket was purchased from a Wentzville Schnucks and the winning combination was 3,5,13,36,41, and 42.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of more than $600 by appointment only and in cooperation with local health orders.

