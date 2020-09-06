Procession and funeral Sunday afternoon for fallen St. Louis police officer

The funeral for St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon will be held at the Cathedral Basilica at 2 p.m. on Sunday and the fallen officer will get a hero’s procession.

It will start around 12:45 at Serenity Memorial Funeral Home on Union and make its way to the Cathedral Basilica. It’s expected to last about two hours.

Yesterday, Bohannon’s visitation brought out hundreds of people including fellow first responders, loved ones, and even some high profile dignitaries like former New York Mayor and President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani as well as Bernard Kerik, the former Police Commissioner of New York, and Eric Greitens, the former Governor of Missouri just to name a few.

There’s not expected to be another procession after the funeral but there will be a repast at the Electricians’ Hall on Elizabeth Avenue.