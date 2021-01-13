‘Prodigal Son’ cast dishes on new season

LOS ANGELES– FOX’s Prodigal Son debuted last night and the cast is excited about a new season, which includes the addition of an Oscar-winning actress.

Catherine Zeta-Jones adds even more star-power to the cast when she joins later this season. She will play Claremont Psychiatric’s resident MD, Dr. Vivian Capshaw.

Star Bellamy Young says this season starts in the perfect place after leaving fans with a twist in the finale.

“It’s such a messy, creep, crazy place to end the season. And it’s, oh you know, we pick right up in the thick of it,” explains Young.

The first episode began with Tom Payne’s criminal profiler Malcolm Bright taking on a new case. He also now has much to discuss with his serial killer father.

“He’s the elder brother trying to look after his younger sister. But he’s in a nightmare situation because all he’s ever wanted to do is disconnect from his father and now his father is the only person he can talk to about this thing that’s happened,” says Payne.

Actor Halston Sage says the series promises to deliver its unique balance of scary thrills and dark comedy.

“When you’re reading a script about a serial killer and his family, you’re not expecting any levity in that. And so for the writers and our, you know, our creators, Sam and Chris, to be able to do that and do it well is pretty amazing,” says Sage.

Sage says it that helps keep the day a little lighter for the cast than it would have been without that element.

You can watch Prodigal Son on FOX on Tuesday nights.