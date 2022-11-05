ILLINOIS — The Illinois Department of Public Health is handing out COVID-19 tests.

The tests are over-the-counter. They will be free to customers who are in economically disadvantaged zip codes.

The Rockefeller Foundation partnered with the health department to give out 200 thousand tests to Illinois families.

These families are in zip codes that are rated as high risk on the social vulnerability index.

To find out if free COVID tests are available in your zip code, check out Project ACT. The tests are sent to your home address on a first-come, first-served basis.