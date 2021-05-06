Proposed bill to rename part of I-64 after Blues legend Bobby Plager

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo– A stretch of I-64 near the Enterprise Center could be renamed for Blues legend Bobby Plager.

Rep. Nick Schroer is offering an amendment on the House floor to name that stretch of road for the hockey player. The Blues play at the Enterprise Center.

Plager died in March on I-64 near Vandeventer. He was alone in his car when he died of a “cardiac event”. His car then crashed into a barrier. Another vehicle was also involved.

— Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) May 6, 2021

Plager came to the Blues from the New York Rangers when the NHL expanded in 1967-68. He played 11 seasons for St. Louis — teaming for a stretch with brothers Barclay and Bill — and later worked for the organization in a variety of roles. He coached the Blues for 11 games in 1992.



The Ontario native scored 20 goals with 126 assists and 802 penalty minutes in 644 regular-season NHL games, and added two goals, 17 assists and 195 penalty minutes in 74 playoff games.