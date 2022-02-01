Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Missouri murder case

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A southeastern Missouri prosecutor says he plans to seek the death penalty for a man charged with killing another man last year by ramming him with his truck.

Television station KFVS reports that Stoddard County Attorney Russ Oliver on Monday filed his intent to seek death for Boyd Lippoldt.

Lippoldt is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal actions, DWI death, and a drug possession count in the Nov. 5 death of 32-year-old Frank Morris.

Investigators say Lippoldt intentionally struck Morris with his truck at the auto garage where Morris was working, then tried to cover up the crime.

Investigators say in court documents that Lippoldt admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine when he rammed Morris.