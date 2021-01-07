Prosecutor Wesley Bell and St. Ann police collaborate on body cam policy

ST. ANN, Mo. – For the first time, a local police department—St. Ann—and St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell worked together to draw up a body camera policy.

Law enforcement knows having and protecting strong evidence is vital to an investigation.

“The most reliable evidence is video recording of the incident,” Bell said.

The prosecuting attorney is pleased there’s a requirement in St. Ann’s policy that forces officers to have the camera turned on when they are meeting with the public. Bell added, “The public is aware the department has cameras but the camera wasn’t on that can start feeding the conspiracy theories.”

Bell and police believe body cameras protect officers and citizens when there’s a dispute over what happened. It’s all about transparency.

“We can always go back to the body cam footage to see what really happened. So, I’m all for body cams,” said Deandre Davis, who lives in the area.

St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez said they plan to randomly check officer’s videos and use the information to educate cops.

“That officer did this great that officer could have probably diffused the situation better,” Jimenez said.

All 54 St. Ann officers from the chief on down will wear a body cam.

When an officer turns on his patrol car’s emergency lights. The body camera automatically also turns on as well as the three cameras located in the vehicle. Money confiscated in drugs busts paid for the $100,000 body cam system.

“So, the citizens didn’t have to pay for that,” Jimenez said.

An officer could face disciplinary action for not turning on his camera when he’s supposed to.