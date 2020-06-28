Protesters arrested at Florissant Police Department

FLORISSANT, MO – Saturday was another day of protest in Florissant outside the police department. The protest was sparked by former Florissant Police Officer Joshua Smith who is accused of striking a man with his unmarked SUV and was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault in the case.

Tonight, the Florissant Police Department posted on social media that officers at the department were attacked with frozen bottles, glass bottles, and rocks. After giving in protesters 4 orders to disperse, officers arrested numerous protesters.