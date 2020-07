ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Protesters are camped out at St. Louis City Hall. They plan to stay until Mayor Lyda Krewson resigns.

The protesters are upset about one of Mayor Krewson’s Facebook live posts. She read the names and addresses of people wanting to defund the police. They called it intimidation by the mayor.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that one person named by the mayor is leading the protest. The mayor says she has no plans to resign.